Jenna Dewan’s Fiance Steve Kazee Shares 1st Face Photo Of Their Newborn Baby Boy — Pic

Good news alert! Amid the craziness of this week, Jenna Dewan’s fiance Steve Kazee has brightened up our feeds with the first pic showing their baby son’s face.

Major cuteness alert! Less than three weeks after welcoming their baby boy Callum into the world, Jenna Dewan and her fiance Steve Kazee have shared the first pic of their little man’s face — and he’s adorable! Steve posted the snap on March 26, showing their bub wearing a grey onesie and posing on his back, with his head resting on a fluffy white pillow. “Hello my son…welcome to earth,” he captioned the sweet snap. Fans were quick to notice the tot’s faint dark hair and big eyes were reminiscent of his dad’s — we’re sure he’s going to be Steve little mini-me!

Although Jenna gave birth on March 6, you wouldn’t have known that was the case when she posted a mirror selfie on March 18 showing her body back to its dance-ready physique. The Step Up star wore a white t-shirt and black pants, going makeup free while tossing her hair to one side. “Quarantine chic erryday,” she captioned the Instagram pic.

Her shirt read, “Damn you’re a good mother,” as Jenna smiled. Her sweetie Steve wrote in the comments, ““Shirt don’t lie!” Meanwhile, actor pal Mechad Brooks wrote, “Wow. How did a baby just pop out of there!!!!💙💙💙🔥🔥🔥” about how slim she already is. One woman replied to his comment by saying “RIGHT!!??? So not fair. I’m still carrying around baby weight and my baby is almost 16! 😭.”

Jenna shared the news that the couple’s baby boy had arrived in a March 10 Instagram post. It featured a black and white closeup of her face next to that of her newborn with the caption, “And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.” Jenna also has a six-year-old daughter Everly with ex-husband Channing Tatum, 39. The actress/dancer shared the news that she and Steve got engaged with a Feb. 18 Instagram pic, where she wrote “A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart ❤️.”