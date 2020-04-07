Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt’s Friend Melissa Etheridge Speaks About Their Friendship

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have become pals after their 2005 divorce, and now, their friend Melissa Etheridge is speaking about their friendship.

“Oh God! I was hoping I could do your show without mentioning her whose name will not be mentioned,” she said during Watch What Happens Live on Monday (April 6).

“Oh, you know what? I loved Brad and Jen together, they were beautiful,” she shared. “I believe they will always remain friends because they’re two very special people that can get through anything. I just hope that their friendship lasts.”

“Of course we would always…those were the glory days…I remember those days,” Melissa said.