Jennifer Aniston Reacts To Courteney Cox’s Tik Tok Challenge Video

Courteney Cox had Jennifer Aniston dying laughing over her newest video she posted on Instagram.

Over the weekend, Courteney took on the “Savage” Dance TikTok Challenge and shared two versions of it – one with a baby faced version of herself, and another, as a guy and looked completely unrecognizable.

“Dealer’s choice,” she captioned the post while showing off her moves.

Jennifer was just one of the many who commented on Courteney‘s video, revealing that “”I. Am. DYING—with laughing” after watching both videos.

Courteney made her TikTok debut with her daughter, Coco Arquette, earlier this year.

Check out the video below!