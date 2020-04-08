Jennifer Aydin, Real Housewives of New Jersey Star, Tests Positive for Coronavirus



Jennifer Aydin is the latest member of the Bravo family to be diagnosed with the Coronavirus.



About two weeks after Andy Cohen talked in depth about his own Covid-19 diagnosis, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member has now come out and done the same.



She did so via an Instagram video (from which we took the above photo) that she titled “Why I’ve Been MIA.”



“I’ve been sick for the past 10 days and Monday is when my test came back positive,” she said in the footage, which went live on Wednesday and which also included these words:



“But today is the first day that I’m finally starting to feel better.”



Concluded Aydin in the caption of her video:



Keeping my kids away has been the hardest and I’m grateful that I have no breathing issues.



My days haven’t been so bad, aside from a lot of fatigue and sleeping.



At night is when it’s the worst for me because of the mix of sweating and chills. I’m taking my vitamins and drinking hot liquids. We’ll all get through this.



Aydin joined the cast of this beloved franchise prior to Season 9. She hails from Long Island, is a mother of five and is married plastic surgeon Dr. N. Bill Aydin.



The Bravo personality went on to say in her video that she didn’t have a fever but was struggling with “major fatigue” and asked her husband for assistance.



“I asked Bill to bring home a test for me but he was reluctant at first because I didn’t have the normal symptoms like a fever or heavy cough,” she explained in the video.



“I’ve been doing better now, which is why I’m checking in. There were a few rough days. … I had this very dense headache and extreme, extreme night sweats. I’ve lost my sense of taste and smell.



“I have no breathing problems.”



There’s been plenty of controversy across the country over just who has access to Covid-19 tests.



Aydin may face some backlash for procuring one simply because she is well off and/or married to a doctor.



Aydin did at least note that she’s been quarantined in her room and staying away from their five kids.



“Bill’s really stepped up to the plate,” the reality star added. “He’s staying far, far away from me but he’s really helping out with the kids, which I’m grateful for.”



As of this writing, nearly 13,000 Americans have died from Covid-19 — and that number will continue to climb.



Among the more famous names to be diagnosed have been Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Kevin Durant.



We urge everyone out there to please listen to medical experts and to please stay inside until granted permission not to…



… by those same medical experts only.