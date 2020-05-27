Jennifer Carroll Foy Jumps Into Virginia Governor’s Race, Hoping To Make History



Steve Helber/Associated Press Virginia state Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy (D), holding her son, is running for governor.

Jennifer Carroll Foy is jumping into the 2021 gubernatorial race in Virginia, making her the first Black woman to run for the job in 30 years. If elected, she would be the first Black female governor anywhere in the country. “I look forward to being more bold in what we get done here in Virginia, especially dealing with everyday, kitchen table issues,” Carroll Foy, a 38-year-old state delegate, said in an interview with HuffPost. The election of Carroll Foy would be a dramatic move, cementing the new blue, diverse character of the state that once was the capital of the Confederacy. Virginia has never had a female governor. Democrat Douglas Wilder, who served 1990-1994, is the only Black person elected to the job in the state. Carroll Foy is considered a dynamic rising star in Virginia politics. She grew up in Petersburg ― about 30 miles south of Richmond. After the Supreme Court forced the Virginia Military Institute to start accepting female cadets in 1996, Carroll Foy received a full scholarship to attend college was part of the third class of women to graduate ever. She became a public defender and was elected to the General Assembly in 2017. Carroll Foy has made her mark in office by leading the fight to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment as the chief sponsor in the state House. In January, Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the provision, which guarantees equal protection for women. There will now be a legal battle about whether Virginia’s vote means that the ERA can be added to the U.S. Constitution. Passage of the ERA was a central campaign promise for many Democrats when they swept control of the state legislature in 2019. Launching a campaign in the middle of a pandemic likely isn’t what Carroll Foy had planned. But, she said, her priorities haven’t changed. “I’ve been fighting for the issues that COVID-19 has exposed for other people since day one,” she said. “I’ve always been fighting for increasing the minimum wage and paid sick days, paid family medical leave and ending pregnancy discrimination. All of these issues have lent itself to bear doing this pandemic.” Carroll Foy praised the job Gov. Ralph Northam (D) ― who cannot run again because of term limits ― has done, but said there are areas where she’d like to be “bolder.” She pointed to making sure all bus drivers and grocery workers have masks and personal protective equipment, raising the minimum wage, implementing paid sick days and instituting a vote-by-mail system. “Campaigning during a global pandemic is a challenge in and of itself. … Now that doors are closed ― and we don’t know the next time we’ll be able to knock on a door ― we have to turn our attention to where we can meet people where they are. And the best way to do that is through social media, through digital and through the mail,” she said.

I stand on the side that we are No. 1 in the country for businesses. But we can also be No. 1 in the country for workers.Virginia state Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy

Carroll Foy is a former foster mom and mother to twin boys. She became pregnant during her campaign and was frequently asked how she could manage both motherhood and a career ― with people suggesting she should choose just one. In office, Carroll Foy has introduced anti-pregnancy discrimination legislation and a bill requiring school boards to write their dress codes in a way that eliminate gender and racial discrimination. “Being born in Petersburg and raised by my grandmother, I remember at a young age, sitting down at my dining room table with my aunt after my grandmother had a stroke and became a quadriplegic, having to decide if we were going to pay for our mortgage that month, or for the medications keeping my grandmother alive. And as a mother of twins, I don’t want my children or anyone’s children to have to make those type of impossible decisions,” she said, adding, “I’ve dedicated my entire life to fighting for those who cannot fight for themselves, and I will continue to fight as the next governor of Virginia.” Carroll Foy is likely going to face a number of challengers for the Democratic nomination next year. Attorney General Mark Herring, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, state Sen. Jennifer McClellan and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney have all expressed interest in running. On the GOP side, state Sen. Amanda Chase is the only declared candidate. She’s a fervent supporter of President Donald Trump and has decried “the liberal, socialistic agenda that has taken control of the Capitol.” Herring and Fairfax, who were considered leading contenders for the top job, have been beset by scandals.



Steve Helber/Associated Press Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring (D), Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) all faced scandals in 2019.