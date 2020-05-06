Jennifer Garner Takes a Stroll With Her Kids Amid Quarantine

Jennifer Garner is getting out and about with her family.

The 48-year-old Alias actress was spotted taking a walk with her children – Violet, 14, Samuel, 8, and Seraphina, 11 (not pictured) on Tuesday (May 5) amid the global health crisis in Brentwood, Calif.

Jennifer looked casual in a shirt reading “NATURE” and sneakers for the walk alongside some friends in the neighborhood.

Recently, her 13 Going on 30 co-star Mark Ruffalo celebrated the movie’s anniversary with a nostalgic post. See it here!

