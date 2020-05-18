Jennifer Garner takes family cat for another outing in stroller with daughter Seraphina

Jennifer Garner continues to be the most purr-fect parent to her pet, as she was seen once again taking her cat out in a stroller on Monday.

The 48-year-old was pictured with her daughter Seraphina, 11, as they both enjoyed a walk in their Los Angeles neighborhood with their feline family friend.

It’s not the first time the Nine Lives star has been seen out with their kitty, as she was joined by her two other children Violet, 14, and Samuel, 8, last month on a similar outing.

Jen and Seraphina appeared to be somewhat matching in casual great leisurewear while out and about getting some fresh air.

Not present was dad Ben Affleck, who also lives in Brentwood, but from whom Garner is divorced.

The Gone Girl actor, 47, is currently dating Ana de Armas, 31.

In February this year, Ben grabbed headlines when he called his divorce from Jen his ‘biggest regret’ in a candid interview which explored his struggle with alcoholism, and the devastating impact his addiction had on his marriage and career.

The actor actor opened up to the New York Times about the pain he felt amid the breakdown of his marriage to Jen with the pair announcing their separation in June 2015.

‘The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,’ he told the publication. ‘Shame is really toxic. There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.’

The former Batman star spoke about his battles while plugging his new film The Way Back, in which he plays Jack Cunningham, a high school basketball coach fighting alcoholism.

Meanwhile, Jen is reportedly dating CEO John Miller, although the pair have rarely been pictured together.

The same certainly can’t be said for Ben and Ana, who are regularly spotted out together showing off their love for each other.