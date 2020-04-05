Jennifer Garner Wears Mask & Sunglasses During Afternoon Walk

Jennifer Garner enjoys some fresh air while going for a walk around the neighborhood on Saturday afternoon (April 4) in Brentwood, Calif.

The 47-year-old 13 Going on 30 actress stayed safe in a mask over her face paired with sunglasses and a navy sweatshirt and matching leggings for her outing.

Eric Garcetti, the Mayor of Los Angeles, has advised all residents of the city that they should be wearing masks while stepping out for essential reasons.

