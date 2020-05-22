Jennifer Garner whips up homemade biscotti on her Pretend Cooking Show

Jennifer Garner attempted to ‘get back to a little bit of normal life’ on Friday afternoon by hosting a ‘#PretendCookingShow’ from her kitchen.

In the three-minute video shared to Instagram, Garner, 48, asked viewers to ‘pardon [her] quarantine brain and weird space buns’ as she masterfully whipped up homemade biscotti.

‘This is one of my favorite recipes. I’ve made it for years,’ said the Alias star as she stood over a well loved recipe book.

Fun in lockdown: Jennifer Garner attempted to ‘get back to a little bit of normal life’ on Friday afternoon by hosting a ‘#PretendCookingShow’ from her kitchen

Jennifer noted in her post’s caption that the recipe derived from Cooks Illustrated and that the end result would be a delicious batch of Orange-Almond Biscotti.

She suited up for her cooking show in a grey tee and dark wash denim jeans.

Jennifer playfully gushed over the bond she has formed with her Sunbeam mixer since taking up baking in lockdown.

‘We’re getting married at the end of quarantine. We’re in love,’ said Garner with a smile as she gracefully added her base ingredients to the mixing bowl.

Delicious: In the three-minute video shared to Instagram, Garner, 48, asked viewers to ‘pardon [her] quarantine brain and weird space buns’ as she masterfully whipped up homemade biscotti

Personal favorite: ‘This is one of my favorite recipes. I’ve made it for years,’ said the Alias star as she stood over a well loved recipe book

‘Ah, I did that wrong,’ she admitted at one point, before jokingly reassuring her mixer that it was ‘doing great.’

‘No you didn’t let me down! It was my bad, not yours! You’re doing great!’

Once the ingredients were properly mixed, Jennifer added four tablespoons of butter and heaping cup of sugar.

‘I forgot! I am supposed to [preheat the oven],’ she said as she scurried to her touch screen oven.

She then scoured her kitchen cabinets looking for almonds, which she later found and poured out onto a cookie sheet.

Jennifer’s little helper: Garner’s dog Birdie was resting peacefully on the kitchen floor as Jennifer grounded up the almonds she had roasted in the oven

Chop chop: Jennifer removed her biscotti from the oven, ‘let them cool for a few minutes,’ and then commenced the final steps of her baking endeavor

‘The first thing you wanna do is toast your almonds. It’s very easy to forget about you almonds,’ insisted the Dallas Buyers Club actress.

The clip then cut to a scene of Jennifer working hard on creating a decent amount of orange zest for her recipe.

When she noticed her softened butter had fully immersed itself into the mixture in her mixing bowl, Jennifer added two raw eggs and some vanilla extract for flavor and almond extract.

‘It’s no problem. Take your time,’ said Jennifer to her various appliances who were busy cooking and mixing.

Transformation time: ‘We’re going to turn them into biscotti,’ said Jennifer in a cringe-worthy Italian accent

Garner’s dog Birdie was resting peacefully on the kitchen floor as Jennifer grounded up the almonds she had roasted in the oven.

‘Birdie is awake snoring,’ joked Jennifer as the gentle giant uttered noises.

Once all of her ingredients – including the crushed almonds and orange zest – were added to the mixing bowl, she did one final mix before removing the bowl and tasting the batter herself.

‘That is good. I know,’ she said, while licking the mixture off her finger.

Back to the oven: She carefully cut the fresh biscotti loafs into slices and then placed them back into the oven

Hard work: After all of her hard work, Jennifer, with a glass of red wine in hand, finally got enjoy her homemade biscotti

She then placed the mound of batter onto a cookie sheet, formed the proper shapes, and placed them in the oven.

‘We’re going in the oven, guys! K, have fun,’ said Jennifer excitedly as she slid the tray onto the oven rack with ease.

‘I think it’s going to be great! What do you think,’ asked Jennifer to her beloved mixer.

As she waited for her biscotti to finish baking, Garner heard her children calling for her from another room.

She grimaced as she whispered, ‘Are they going to find me?’

Bon Appetit: ‘It’s evening now. It’s not like it’s 11AM. FYI. But this is how biscotti is best served,’ she said as she dipped the biscotti into the wine and popped it into her mouth

Jennifer removed her biscotti from the oven, ‘let them cool for a few minutes,’ and then commenced the final steps of her baking endeavor.

‘We’re going to turn them into biscotti,’ said Jennifer in a cringe-worthy Italian accent.

She carefully cut the fresh biscotti loafs into slices and then placed them back into the oven.

After all of her hard work, Jennifer, with a glass of red wine in hand, finally got enjoy her homemade biscotti.

I want it: She popped in a delectable close-up shot of her biscotti into the video before signing off

‘It’s evening now. It’s not like it’s 11AM. FYI. But this is how biscotti is best served,’ she said as she dipped the biscotti into the wine and popped it into her mouth.

She popped in a delectable close-up shot of her biscotti into the video before signing off.

Jennifer has been quarantining at her home in Brentwood with daughters Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, and her son Samuel, eight.

Garner shares all three children with her ex husband and fellow actor Ben Affleck, 47.

As for Ben’s quarantine situation, the Good Will Hunting star has been enjoying a loved up lockdown with his new girlfriend Ana de Armas, 32.