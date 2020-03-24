Jennifer Garner’s Daughter, Violet, 14, Is As Tall As She Is During Walk With Sister Seraphina, 11,  

Jennifer Garner is keeping her family active amid quarantine due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The actress was spotted on an afternoon walk by the beach with her daughters, Violet and Seraphina, who look so grown up!

Jennifer Garner and her daughters are getting their steps in despite being in quarantine due to COVID-19. The actress and her girls, Violet, 14, and Seraphina, 11, enjoyed a sunny California day and some much needed fresh air on Monday, March 23. The trio chatted together while they walked along the beach.

Jennifer donned a white sweatshirt, black leggings and a blue baseball cap for her mommy-daughters day. Violet, who sported a pair of glasses, appeared to have a black dress on underneath a dark colored sweater. And, Seraphina wore black sweatpants and a grey tee with a sweatshirt tied around her waist.

Jennifer’s 8-year-old son Samuel, was not present during the stroll. Neither was Jen’s ex-husband, Ben Affleck, who she’s often spotted on family outings with. Ben and Jen, who separated in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, finalized their divorce in October 2018. They’ve remained close friends, as Jen has helped Ben focus on his sobriety.

Jennifer Garner walking with her daughters Violet and Seraphina in California on Monday, March 23, 2020. (Photo credit: BACKGRID)

It was just a couple weeks ago that Jen’s ex expressed his regret over the end of their marriage.

“The biggest regret of my life is this divorce,” Ben said in a candid interview with The New York Times, published on February 18. “Shame is really toxic,” he admitted, explaining, “There is no positive byproduct of shame. It’s just stewing in a toxic, hideous feeling of low self-worth and self-loathing.”

Ben also opened up about alcoholism, relapsing and his new lead role in the film The Way Back — a sports drama out in March, in which he plays a coach who is an alcoholic.