Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs as she works out with fiancé Alex Rodriguez 

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs and incredible figure as she takes part in a gruelling workout with fiancé Alex Rodriguez

It must be hard work maintaining her incredible figure.

And Jennifer Lopez, 50, showed off her intense workout regime as she exercised in her Los Angeles garden with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, 44.

The former baseball player shared the family workout on Instagram, with the couple also joined by his daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 12.

But the real star of the show was J-Lo’s rock hard abs as she worked up a sweat with kettlebells. 

The singer wore a cute cut-off sweatshirt and shorts ensemble as she demolished the tiring exercises with apparent ease.

During the 20-minute session, the family went for a run, performed press ups, planks and weight lifting.

Intense: The singer was joined by Alex’s children Ella and Natasha for the heavy 20-minute workout in the garden

Gruelling: During the intense workout, the family performed kettlebell swings as they try to keep fit during quarantine

Alex posted the workout on Instagram, saying: ‘A new kind of “home run” for me! Who do you think crushed this #Quaranteam workout? The kids or adults?

‘You could try this workout at home, even if you don’t have this equipment. 

‘You can use soup cans, detergent, anything at all instead of kettlebells! Let me know how it goes for you & stay safe!’

The sports broadcaster outlined the workout at the start, encouraging others to join him in keeping fit during lockdown.

On The Floor: The Hustlers actress performed push-ups and worked up a sweat in Alex’s family workout

Athletic: The singer wore a cute cut-off sweatshirt and shorts ensemble as she demolished the tiring exercises with apparent ease

It consists of a 400-metre run, 15 kettlebell swings, 10 push-ups, 15 over-shoulders and 15 bent rows.

Participants have 20 minutes to complete as many sets as possible of the full-on workout.  

J-Lo’s intense workouts are well known, with her personal trainer Dodd Romero previously telling Oprah about her punishing regime.

She trains for around an hour a day five times a week, focusing on different body parts each time.

For her ab workout, the Hustlers star does a set of 50 hanging ab raises followed by 50 rope crunches and 50 incline sit ups with a 45-pound plate. 

She then follows that with another set of 35 each, followed by a third set of 21 each.

Home trainer: Alex shared the workout to encourage others to keep fit while stuck at home

