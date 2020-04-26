Jennifer Lopez and Reese Witherspoon Love This Legging Trend — and It’s 50% Off Today

If you had told us earlier this year that we’d be spending the majority of our spring baking bread from scratch and dating through platforms originally intended for work meetings, chances are we’d be like, “huh?” Things are weird but some truths remain the same — like the fact that a very good sale is the ultimate form of retail therapy.

Thankfully, Spanx has been blessing us with flash deals throughout the month, offering up to 50 percent off some of its best-selling bras. And now, it’s time for its faux leather leggings to have their time in the spotlight.

Today only, you can get the leggings in both Matte Black Camo and Matte Green Camo for half off — taking the usual price of $98 down to $49. With its contoured waistband, high-waisted fit, and center-seam-free design, it’s no wonder the comfortable style is a shopper-favorite. And with camouflage as the unexpected trend celebs are wearing non-stop, we’d go as far as to call it a flash sale match made in heaven.

If there’s one thing celebs know, it’s how to maintain a solid rotation of leggings (something we could probably all take notes on right now). Some of the most stylish stars are swapping out their plain black leggings for camo-print ones of all different shades, further proving the trend isn’t going anywhere. And that, yes, it’s possible to pull off without looking like you’re dressing up as an extra in the Destiny’s Child “Soldier” music video, circa 2004.

Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is certainly no stranger to the pattern. She frequently layers up with this camouflage utility jacket, but she’s also a fan of sporting the print on leggings, too. She’s in good company, with Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Garner, and Alessandra Ambrosio all having worn camouflage leggings as of late. We’re taking this as a sign it’s time to switch up our WFH leggings for something a little more fun.

Head to Spanx to get the celeb-loved faux leather leggings in this Hollywood-approved print while they’re still half off.

Spanx Faux Leather Camo Leggings in Matte Black

Courtesy

Shop now: $49 (Originally $98); spanx.com

Spanx Faux Leather Camo Leggings in Matte Green Camo

Courtesy

Shop now: $49 (Originally $98); spanx.com