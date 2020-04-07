Jennifer Lopez Contemplates Having A TikTok Wedding After Quarantine Affects Big Day With A-Rod
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have been pretty quiet about their wedding plans. But, the actress told Ellen that the COVID-19 pandemic interfered with their nuptials. So, what next?
“It did affect it a little bit. We will see what happens now. Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now as far as dates or anything like that,” Lopez says. “We’re just kinda of just in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. Again, it’s something we’re just going to have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out.”
“This is my two cents, take it or leave it,” Ellen said. “If the TikToks are extremely popular that you’re putting out there, if the two of you got married in your house and you posted it on Instagram, this would just be the first wedding. You’d have a big one with people and all that later.
“A TikTok wedding?” Jennifer questioned as she shook her head back and forth. “It’s something to think about,” she said laughing. “I can’t make any decisions right now.”
(Video credit: The Ellen Degeneres Show)
While a TikTok wedding is up in the air, that doesn’t mean JLo isn’t keen on participating in other videos. The actress recently did a viral relationship Q&A with Alex, after the couple hilariously swapped outfits in another TikTok challenge.
“The kids are always trying to get us on TikTok,” she said of the couple’s children — JLo’s 12-year-old twins, Max and Emme and Alex’s daughters, Ella, 11 and Natasha, 15. The family is currently at home quarantining together.
“I love TikTok because you know I love to dance just like you. But they’re always trying to get Alex to do all these TikToks,” she said, noting that her fiance is “a good sport.”
Jennifer went on to tell Ellen how the family is adjusting to their new normal, including online schooling for the kids.
“I help with the homework. All four kids are doing virtual school right now and so I stay more on top of Emme and Max about that,” Jennifer said, admitting that their family is facing the same trials and tribulations as others at home with kids in school.
“Honestly, I think we’re all like, ‘What is this?’ I’m not a teacher. And also, have you seen the math that they make the kids do now? It’s a new math… It’s crazy,” she said. “And so half the time I’m like, ‘OK. Yeah let’s look up that word. What does that mean?’ It’s been an experience for sure.”