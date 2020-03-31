Jennifer Lopez gives away money in new show ‘Thanks a Million’

The inspiring show, which debuts on the new service on April 6, follows stars as they kickstart a chain of kindness by gifting money to an unsuspecting individual who must then pay half of it forward.

Executive Produced by Jennifer Lopez, “Thanks of Million” will also feature episodes with Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, Aaron Rodgers, Yara Shahidi, Gabriel Iglesias, Anthony Davis, Kevin Hart and Karlie Kloss, gifting $1 million over its ten-episode run.