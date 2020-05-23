Jimmys Post

Jennifer Lopez hilariously tries to recreate TikTok dances with Jimmy Fallon

Jennifer Lopez hilariously tries to recreate TikTok dances with Jimmy Fallon

‘I’m going down in flames in front of my kids!’ Jennifer Lopez hilariously tries to recreate TikTok dances after only one viewing with Jimmy Fallon

By Jack Newman For Mailonline

Published: | Updated:

Jennifer Lopez took part in a hilarious TikTok dance challenge with Jimmy Fallon on his Tonight Show on Friday.

The stars, broadcasting from their separate homes, took turns to recreate popular routines from the app.

But the twist was that each could only watch the dances once before performing them.

‘Don’t embarrass us’: Jennifer Lopez performed a variety of TikTok dances on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Friday, much to her children’s embarrassment

Jennifer, 50, wearing a matching green two-piece outfit, looked stunning as she showed off her best moves.

She joked at the start of the clip: ‘I’m going to go down in flames in front of my kids.

‘They’re like: “Mom, don’t embarrass us!”‘

Natural dancer: The star recreated a number of popular routines performed by famous TikTokers

Natural dancer: The star recreated a number of popular routines performed by famous TikTokers

Challenging: The pair were only allowed to watch the routines once before they tried to recreate them

Beauty: The singer looked stunning in a two-piece green ensemble

Challenging: The pair were only allowed to watch the routines once before they tried to recreate them

Pop and lock: Jennifer seemed to master most of the moves instantly as she danced in the garden

Pop and lock: Jennifer seemed to master most of the moves instantly as she danced in the garden

The pair then watched a number of popular dance routines and tried to recreate them after only one viewing.

Jimmy and Jennifer copied dances performed by popular TikTokers such as Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae.

The singer seemed to master most of the moves instantly as she popped and locked in the garden.

She's a natural: The Jenny from the Block singer showed off her natural dancing rhythm

Winner: She beat Jimmy comfortably in the challenge

She’s a natural: The Jenny from the Block singer showed off her natural dancing rhythm

Stunning: The Hustlers actress looked beautiful in layered golden necklace and tied up her chestnut tresses

Stunning: The Hustlers actress looked beautiful in layered golden necklace and tied up her chestnut tresses

Meanwhile Jimmy seemed to struggle with a number of the dances and often resorted to making up his own moves.

Jennifer then showed her own dance routine which she made to promote her new series of World of Dance.

On her Instagram stories, she also shared a video of the dance and encouraged others to attempt it.

Dance star: Jennifer also showed off her own routine, which she premiered on her Instagram

New show: She was promoting her World of Dance series

Dance star: Jennifer also showed off her own routine, which she premiered on her Instagram, to promote her new World of Dance series

Source link

admin

Related News

Mary-Kate Olsen’s emergency divorce petition from Olivier Sarkozy was meant to be secret

Mary-Kate Olsen’s emergency divorce petition from Olivier Sarkozy was meant to be secret

When Mary-Kate Olsen filed an emergency divorce petition earlier this month, she expected it to remain private, as is tradition. But legal shutdowns in response

Cheyenne Jackson reveals he had FIVE hair transplants as he shows off scar from surgeries

Cheyenne Jackson reveals he had FIVE hair transplants as he shows off scar from surgeries

Cheyenne Jackson has become known for his classically handsome features, during his career on stage and screen. But the American Horror Story regular, 44, admits

The Veronicas’ Jessica Origliasso congratulates fiancé Kai Carlton on graduation

The Veronicas’ Jessica Origliasso congratulates fiancé Kai Carlton on graduation

‘I’m marrying a future doctor!’ The Veronicas’ Jessica Origliasso celebrates fiancé Kai Carlton’s graduation from afar as they continue to isolate in separate countries By

Diane Keaton is unrecognizable in face mask, sunglasses and derby hat during walk with beloved dog

Diane Keaton is unrecognizable in face mask, sunglasses and derby hat during walk with beloved dog

Diane Keaton is unrecognizable in face mask, sunglasses and derby hat during walk with beloved dog in LA By Kevin Kayhart For Dailymail.com Published: 02:56

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *