Jennifer Lopez & Matthew McConaughey Reconnect on Twitter Over ‘The Wedding Planner’

Jennifer Lopez and Matthew McConaughey are giving us all the good feelings after reconnecting on social media because of their romantic comedy movie, The Wedding Planner.

In celebration of Throwback Thursday, a viral trend on Twitter that’s been going on for years, Jennifer shared a scene from the film on her handle.

After that, Matthew opened up about the movie in his weekly series, McConaughey Takes.

“Jennifer was already cast, they were looking for the male lead,” Matthew recalled of the landing the part of Dr. Steve Edison. “I think we were coming up against a writers strike. So, what that means is the issue was trying to get as many movies made as quickly as possible… the industry needed content.”

He went on to open up about working with Jennifer, saying that “I’ve always called her a quad threat. What does she not do? That girl works her backside off on everything. She does not just show up and wing it at all. She’s like clockwork. Just hammers it and knocks it out.”

After seeing his video, Jennifer reconnected with Matthew, saying “let’s do it again soon! 😉✨.”

Check out the exchange, and Matthew‘s video below!