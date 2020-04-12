Jennifer Lopez Reunites & Dances With Diddy During Dance-a-Thon Instagram Live

Jennifer Lopez reunited with her ex, Sean “Diddy” Combs for his Dance-a-Thon on Instagram Live on Sunday (April 12).

The former couple danced a Salsa together through the app, as well as a freestyle where Jennifer‘s fiance, Alex Rodriguez, joined in on in the back.

Jennifer and Diddy were a couple from 1999 to 2001.

Diddy‘s brought together a ton of celebs for the “World’s Biggest Dance-a-Thon” including Jennifer, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Kelly Rowland, DJ Khaled and more.

The social media event was in partnership with US charity Direct Action and will raise money for healthcare workers around the country.

See the clips of Jennifer and Diddy dancing together below!

