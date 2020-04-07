Jennifer Lopez Says Her Wedding Date Has Been Affected By the Quarantine

Jennifer Lopez is the latest guest on Ellen DeGeneres‘ at-home edition of her talk show and the entertainer is opening up about her upcoming wedding to Alex Rodriguez.

Ellen asked if the wedding date has been affected by the quarantine and she implied that the wedding could’ve happened “any day now.”

“Any day now?!” Jennifer said with a laugh. “Actually, it did affect it a little bit, so we will see what happens now. Honestly, I really don’t know what’s going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that. We’re just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. It’s something that we’ll have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pans out.”

Ellen suggested that Jennifer should have her wedding on TikTok!