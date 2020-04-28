Jennifer Winget on Beyhadh 2 going off air: ‘It feels sad to have to pull the plug on the show without a proper end’ | Bollywood Life

Jennifer Winget’s Beyhadh 2 joins the list of Patiala Babes And Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein as it is also ending in an abrupt way due to the lockdown situation across the country. This harsh decision was taken by the makers when the lockdown was extended by the government and they had no bank of new episodes, though they cited the reason behind the end that the show is time-bound and it’s a finite fiction show. After Shivin Narang, Jennifer Winget has opened up on the show’s abrupt closure as she feels it’s very said and disappointing. Also Read – #SidJen takes over social media as fans want to see Sidharth Shukla romance Jennifer Winget in Broken But Beautiful Season 3

In a chat with TOI, Jennifer Winget said, “While we were hoping to wrap the show by May anyway, the current lockdown placed a lot of constraints, which made it impossible to physically and realistically see the show through till the end. This goes for every other show as well as production house and channel. In this case, it was the logical thing to do because we need to consider safety of the entire team, without which it was impossible to carry things forward.” Also Read – After Jennifer Winget’s Beyhadh 2, two more shows to go off-air due to COVID-19?

She added, “It is so close to my heart and always will be, it definitely feels sad to have to pull the plug on the show without giving a proper end. But, I am sure something better will come out of this, there will be better days for us. I am also sure that our fans will understand the circumstances and stay with us, whatever the outcome.” In an exclusive conversation with BollywoodLife, Shivin had praised Jennifer and said, “She is so hardworking and so honest with her work. Even after spending 15 to 16 years in the industry, she is so focused and honest with her work. What makes Beyhadh 2 is each and every character from it.”

