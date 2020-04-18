Jeremy Calvert on Leah Messer’s Secret Abortion: I Don’t Really Care!

Did he know? If not, when did he find out?

There’s a lot to talk about here, so let’s just cover things chronologically then we’ll break it all down, OK?

Leah started hanging out with Corey Simms back in 2009, and at the end of that year, they welcomed their twin daughters, Ali and Gracie. They broke up for a little while after the girls were born because Leah wanted to be with her ex, but they quickly got back together, and they even got engaged!

Six months after the wedding, Leah admitted to Corey that she’d slept with that same ex right before they got married, and soon after that, they got divorced, even though it was pretty clear they still had feelings for each other.

She dated the ex for a little while again, and she dated some other dude for a few weeks, and in August of 2011, two months after her divorce was finalized, she started dating Jeremy Calvert.

That December, she got pregnant, and in January of 2012, she had a miscarriage — or what she referred to as a miscarriage on Teen Mom 2.

On the show, we saw her go to the hospital after she started cramping and bleeding. She said that she was told she was having a miscarriage, and she called Jeremy, who left work to rush home so he could be with her.

She laid down in bed and asked him to hold her, and he did as she said things like “My baby’s gone” and “I just want it back.” It was all very sad and pretty hard to watch.

But it turns out that the whole thing was a lie!

Leah has written a memoir that is all set to be published next month, and in an excerpt that has been released, she admitted that she was “devasted” when she found out she was pregnant with Jeremy’s child.

“Having a baby with Jeremy would be the end of any chance Corey and I had of making things work for our family,” she wrote — she also said that she “definitely wasn’t over” Corey at this point, which is pretty obvious.

“I was sad for myself, but mostly I was sad for our girls. I knew I had f-cked up and I felt like I had ruined their lives on top of mine.”

She said that her rep at the time suggested she get an abortion because it’s what would be best for her image, but her mother advised her to pretend like she was having a miscarriage instead of just being open about her choice to terminate the pregnancy.

You’d think that at this point she’d have been like “Wow, I’m pretty awful at relationships and at figuring out what I want, I should probably get the abortion and be single for a while,” but nope — she agreed that faking a miscarriage with her brand new fiance because she still wasn’t over her ex-husband was the best plan here.

She was early enough along that she was able to take pills to end the pregnancy, and after she took them, her mother called Jeremy to tell him she was miscarrying.

“It was the worst thing I had ever been through,” Leah recalled.

“I can look back now without regret, but for the longest time, I wasn’t okay with the choice I had made,” she continued. “It felt so dark because it was hidden.”

“It wasn’t until I was finally able to bring myself to tell Jeremy what had really happened that I started to realize that as long as I was living with the lie it would keep eating away at me.”

“I carried the pain and the guilt around with me for years, until I finally got to the point where I could hold myself accountable for my choices without punishing myself for them,” she said.

So that’s all really, really awful, isn’t it? Not that she had an abortion, but that she was so deceptive about it, that she lied to Jeremy about it and let him cry on TV and hold her while she kept repeating “I just want it back.” It’s horrible.

But why don’t we take a moment to hear what Jeremy has to say about the whole thing?

In a new interview with The Sun, Jeremy says that “I heard things about the abortion after the cheating scandal and before we got divorced.”

The cheating scandal he’s talking about happened in October 2014 — that’s when he found out that Leah was sleeping with that same ol’ ding dang ex that wrecked her marriage to Corey! He left her then, and they officially divorced in June 2015.

It seems like there were some whispers about the abortion going around for a while if that’s when he first heard about it, but despite that, he says “In my heart I never wanted to question a woman on that.”

“Eventually she did tell me the truth and it was upsetting to hear,” he continues.

That seems like a bit of an understatement, right, that the news was “upsetting” to hear? Jeremy isn’t exactly the calmest guy, and plenty of people would be furious or devastated over hearing that news.

But, as he says, there’s “no need to bring up hurtful times in the past.”

“She’s grown up so much now and I’m proud of the woman she’s become,” he adds.

At this point, it feels relevant to point out that Jeremy has a pattern of being very sweet and understanding about things that Leah has said and done when they’re hooking up. When they’re not, like when one of them is in a relationship, he’s a bit quicker to criticize her, and we’ve seen that multiple times in the past.

So maybe that’s what’s happening here, or hey, maybe Jeremy has just matured and achieved some kind of inner peace. Maybe that’s what’s going on.

Either way, we guess it’s good that he’s not that upset about what happened.