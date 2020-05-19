Jeremy Renner Accuses Ex-Wife of Misusing Money from Daughter’s Trust Fund

Jeremy Renner has filed court documents that accuse his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco of misappropriating the money that is in their seven-year-old daughter Ava‘s trust fund.

Sonni is being accused of transferring nearly $50,000 out of the account and putting it in her personal account. It has been alleged that she has been using the money to pay her attorney’s fees amid their legal battles.

People reports that the court documents read, “In an email to Mr. Renner’s business manager, Jeffrey Jacobs, dated April 23, 2019, [Pacheco] admitted transferring funds from the minor’s trust account to her personal account in violation of the Court’s Order, stating: ‘The money transfers to my bank were to keep my afloat/provide [the minor] Christmas presents/birthday gift bags and essentials for her bday party – after all my savings were spent on lawyers/child custody evaluator.’”

Jeremy and Sonni were married in 2014 after welcoming their daughter into the world the year before. They split just months after tying the knot.

Last year, Sonni accused Jeremy of threatening to kill her and she also made some other very serious allegations against him.