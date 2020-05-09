Jerry Seinfeld Wins Big in Court Over ‘Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee’

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee is delightful. With 11 seasons and 84 episodes, it’s the perfect and quick pick-me-up. It’s a hangout show with Jerry Seinfeld, just talking, joking, and providing occasional moments of insight. It’s a great format for Seinfeld to shoot the breeze and talk about his love of comedy. Unfortunately, we may never see Seinfeld behind the wheel again on the show.

Why’s it Done?

Now, it’s not certain Seinfeld isn’t going to make more episodes of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. As he told Deadline, he’s just not interested in it right now. It takes more work than it looks like, plus he’s already made over 80 episodes:

“We haven’t planned anything with that show. I feel like I did that tour… I know they look very casual and easy but they’re actually a lot of work to make, the editing is very intense and I don’t know, I feel like I may have done that exploration at this point. It’s really about obsessing mostly on the art and the moment of creating something that is great but doesn’t necessarily tied to a deal or production, a network and all of those other things that you think about with showbusiness. Now I feel like I just want to be out on a stage, I don’t really care where, I don’t care what size of venue, it’s just about enjoying that moment and it doesn’t have to be big or a conventional showbusiness venture.”

The Lawsuit

If there is a good piece of news regarding Seinfeld’s Netflix series, it’s that he recently won a case involving the show in court. The man who directed the pilot, Christian Charles, originally shot it for Sony’s Crackle in 2012. After the success of the pilot, Charles claims Seinfeld and him started working on future episodes together. Then a bad breakup happened.

The Dispute

They clashed over money. Seinfeld thought Charles should be paid for the directing gigs, but no more than that. Charles, however, argues the show was his idea in the first place. The court ruled in Seinfeld’s favor. In a statement, the comic’s lawyer, Orin Snyder, reminded people the Netflix show is Jerry’s, no one else’s:

“Jerry Seinfeld is the sole creator of ‘Comedians in Cars.’ At every level, the courts have seen through this ridiculous attempt to capitalize on the success of the show. Today’s ruling by the appellate court is another vindication against these opportunistic and phony claims.”

We’ll Miss Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

There are hours and hours of content from the Netflix series. Even if Seinfeld doesn’t make more episodes, he’s already done enough. He’s provided so many wonderful moments with comedians and stars. Seinfeld is such a good conversationalist and connects with all different kinds of artists on the show. When he truly clicks with someone, like Eddie Murphy, it’s spectacular. Without a doubt, that is the best episode of Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. If the show is truly done, then it’ll go out on a high note with Murphy and Seinfeld talking and laughing it up.

It’s a very enjoyable show to revisit. Now, we have even more Seinfeld material to eat up, in addition to a long list of Seinfeld episodes. The icon’s new special, 23 Hours to Kill, is excellent. It is an hour watching a master comedian’s perfectly crafted jokes and remarks. Seinfeld never misses a beat.

