Jerry Stiller Dead – Famed Comedian & Ben Stiller’s Dad Passes Away at 92

Famed comedian Jerry Stiller has passed away at the age of 92.

His son, Ben Stiller, confirmed the news on his Twitter account.

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad,” Ben posted on his Twitter account.

Jerry was well known for his work as Frank Costanza on Seinfeld and Arthur Spooner on the King of Queens.

Jerry‘s wife and Ben‘s mom Anne Meara passed away five years ago.

Our thoughts are with the Stiller family. RIP.