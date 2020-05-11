Jerry Stiller, ‘Seinfeld’ and ‘Hairspray’ Actor and Comedian, Dies at 92

Click here to read the full article.

Jerry Stiller, actor and comedian and father to Ben Stiller, has died of nature causes. He was 92.

Ben Stiller confirmed his father’s death in the early hours of Monday morning, writing on Twitter: “I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

After a long career performing in comedy routines with his wife Anne Meara, appearing on Broadway and guest-starring on TV series, Stiller became known for his role on “Seinfeld” as Frank Constanza, as Leah Remini’s father on “The King of Queens,” and as Zoolander’s manager in the comedy directed by Ben Stiller.

He appeared in 26 episodes of “Seinfeld” as Constanza, the father of George (Jason Alexander), from 1993-98, with Estelle Harris playing his wife, Estelle. Stiller received an Emmy nomination for his work on the show in 1997.

I'm sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes. He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad. pic.twitter.com/KyoNsJIBz5 — Ben Stiller (@RedHourBen) May 11, 2020

Though known as a comedian, Stiller was also a serious dramatic actor with a long history on Broadway.

Long before Stiller became known for his appearances on “Seinfeld” and “The King of Queens,” Stiller and Meara, were a top comedy act in the 1960s, appearing on “The Ed Sullivan Show” some 36 times. The pair were also members of the improv group the Compass Players, which later became Second City.

Although Meara had in fact converted to Judaism when the couple got married, Stiller and Meara’s material centered on the differences in their ethnic backgrounds, epitomized by their signature “Hershey Horowitz/Mary Elizabeth Doyle” routines.

Meara died in May 2015.

On “The King of Queens,” where he was a series regular from 1998-2007, he played the much-married Arthur Spooner, the father of Leah Remini’s Carrie Heffernan.

Stiller appeared in both film versions of “Hairspray,” the 1988 John Waters nostalgia trip in which he and Divine played the parents of Ricki Lake’s Tracy Turnblad, and the 2007 Adam Shankman-directed feature adaptation of the musical based on the Waters film, in which Stiller played Mr. Pinky.

As gross-out sex comedies came to rule the day in recent years, Stiller found a niche for himself as the elderly comedian who would, with relish, say things not ordinarily expected of seniors.

An example was the Farrelly brothers’ 2007 effort “The Heartbreak Kid,” one of the dozen or so comedies in which Stiller appeared with son Ben. The Austin Chronicle said: “A man has not fully lived, comedically speaking, until his eyes and ears have been blessed with the experience of octogenarian Jerry Stiller as Doc, the crustily libidinous father of Ben Stiller’s 40-year-old non-virgin bachelor, Eddie Cantrow.”

The hit 2001 comedy “Zoolander,” directed by and starring Ben Stiller as the air-headed model of the title, was a true family affair, with father Jerry playing Zoolander’s manager, Maury Ballstein. Variety said: Other supporting standout is Stiller’s father Jerry as Zoolander’s aggressively blunt, wannabe youthful agent.”

In addition to Ben and Jerry, Ben’s wife Christine Taylor played a Time magazine reporter; while Meara and Ben’s sister Amy appeared in cameos.

Jerry and Ben Stiller first appeared together in the forgettable 1987 comedy “Hot Pursuit.” In Ben’s first feature directorial effort, 1994’s “Reality Bites,” Meara and sister Amy both had roles, but Jerry was absent except in the credits, where he was thanked.

Stiller and Meara starred in Joan Micklin Silver’s 1999 feature “A Fish in the Bathtub,” about a couple who have been bickering for decades, finally prompting the wife to move in with their son, played by Mark Ruffalo.

Demonstrating an ability to do drama, Stiller appeared in a supporting role as Police Lt. Rico Patrone in classics 1970s thriller “The Taking of Pelham One Two Three” and he later did “Homicide: Life on the Street” and two episodes of “Law & Order.” More recently, he guested on “The Good Wife” in 2011 as Judge Felix Afterman.