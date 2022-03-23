Jersey Mike's Subs Appoints SOCi as New Global Platform of Record for Localized Marketing

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Jersey Mike’s Subs announced it has appointed SOCi, Inc. as its global platform of record for localized marketing. Jersey Mike’s, known for its authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, operates more than 2,000 locations nationwide. SOCi, the marketing platform for multi-location brands, will help simplify and streamline Jersey Mike’s localized marketing strategy, including local listings, social and reputation management, and social advertising across platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Google Business Profile, and Yelp.

The past 24 months have greatly accelerated the development of new and innovative marketing strategies in an effort to meet consumers’ evolving needs. For Jersey Mike’s, this meant focusing on its mobile app and localized online presence to further build connections with the community even as customers remained at home. The community-first mindset doesn’t just live inside the store. For instance, since 2011, Jersey Mike’s Month of Giving has raised more than $47 million for local charities. On this year’s Day of Giving, happening on March 30, Jersey Mike’s will donate 100% of sales to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

“We’re inspired by companies like Jersey Mike’s that understand the importance of connecting with customers on a local level and giving back to the community through charity,” said Afif Khoury, founder and CEO of SOCi. “Now more than ever, a localized marketing strategy is critical for long-term success. We couldn’t be more proud and excited to partner with Jersey Mike’s in delivering positive brand interactions at every point along the customer journey.”

As customers return to in-store experiences, the importance of a comprehensive localized marketing strategy will be further underscored. Over 80% of shoppers perform an online search before making a purchase, and a strong localized presence will mean the difference between earning a potential customer’s business or losing them to a competitor. Customers not only seek out general business information, such as hours of operation and menus, but also look to understand how businesses interact with customers and the community at large.

“At Jersey Mike’s, we’re passionate about providing a great customer experience and giving back to the communities where we work and live,” said Rich Hope, chief marketing officer, Jersey Mike’s Franchise Systems, Inc. “This partnership with SOCi will bolster our local presence, providing our franchise owners with critical first-party data and leading reputation management capabilities to design marketing strategies that help them go A Sub Above every single day.”

To learn more about the Sub Above experience and how Jersey Mike’s gives back to local communities, visit jerseymikes.com . To learn more about how SOCi’s all-in-one platform helps brands design industry-leading localized marketing strategies, visit meetsoci.com .

About Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 2,000 locations nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflected in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.” For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook ( facebook.com/jerseymikes ), Instagram ( instagram.com/jerseymikes ), and Twitter ( twitter.com/jerseymikes.com ).

About SOCi

SOCi is the marketing platform for multi-location brands. We empower businesses like Ace Hardware, Sport Clips, and Anytime Fitness to scale marketing efforts across all digital channels in a way that’s brand directed, locally perfected, and data connected. As one central place to scale marketing, SOCi makes the impossible possible by enabling top brands and their locations to strengthen and scale their digital presence across limitless local search and social pages while protecting what matters most, their reputation. For more information on how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success – visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at hello@meetsoci.com .

