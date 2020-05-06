‘Jersey Shore’ Preview: Vinny Makes A Surprising Revelation About His Feelings For Angelina

Despite tension in Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina Pivarnick’s relationship in the past, he has nothing but nice things to say about her in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Jersey Shore’ preview.

Angelina Pivarnick’s bachelorette party celebrations continue during the May 7 episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek! In the preview, all eight cast members are reunited in New Orleans, and they decide to individually toast to Angelina over dinner. The cast is most anticipating Vinny Guadagnino’s speech, due to his history with Angelina — they hooked up back in the day, and there’s been sexual tension between them ever since Angelina re-joined the cast for Family Vacation in 2018 (although Vinny tries to deny it).

Despite all the past drama, Vinny shocked everyone by saying something really nice about Angelina in his toast. “Angelina, my friend, my sexual partner,” he began. “I’m glad that I gained a sister. I used to look at Angelina, back in the day, and say…wow, that’s a cool girl. I’ll never get a girl like that. Because she always use to be with these juiceheads!” Angelina was visibly touched by Vinny’s message, but also felt validated in knowing that she wasn’t off-base in thinking he had a crush on her. “I knew it!” she said in a confessional. “He’s in love with me. I think when I walk down the aisle he’s going to be like….f***, my chance is officially over.”

Everyone else also had gushing things to say about Angelina. “I’m so excited that you found your soulmate,” Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi admitted. “Chris is your soulmate and I’m very excited that you’re marrying him. He’s a great guy.” Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWoww” Farley had similar sentiments, and let Angelina know how excited they were that Angelina was finally getting married.

Pauly D had quite a lot to say, too, as he toasted. “In life, they say if you love something let it go, and if it comes back to you, it’s here to stay,” he said. “Well, we let you go twice. That’s how much you’re here to stay. You were supposed to be a prank in Miami, but now, in some kind of weird way, you’re like our little sister that’s getting married.” Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.