‘Jersey Shore’ Star Snooki Bring Back Her Famous Hair ‘Poof’ In New TikTok Video — Watch

Snooki’s trademark hairstyle on ‘Jersey Shore’ made its grand return for the ‘Flip The Switch’ TikTok challenge.

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, 32, just “flipped a switch” from 2020 to 2009. The MTV star brought back her signature look on Jersey Shore — of course, we’re talking about the hair poof — in a TikTok that she posted on April 28! Snooki tackled the viral challenge that sprouted from Quavo and Drake’s “Flip The Switch” song, which usually involves someone switching outfits (hence the challenge’s name) after flicking a light switch.

Snooki put her own unique twist on the TikTok challenge. She started off with “2020 Nicole,” which encompassed a half-up, half-down hairdo and fresh face. After flipping the switch, boom: she was back to “2009 Snooki,” rocking a big hair poof, wielding a can of hair spray and sporting an extra big pout! “THE POOF,” Snooki wrote on Twitter, where she shared her masterpiece of a TikTok.

This challenge has become a favorite among celebrities brave enough to make the jump towards TikTok. The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron shared yoga pants in their own “Flip The Switch” video, and lovers Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez literally swapped outfits for their hilarious take on the challenge!

The mega poof wasn’t the only thing that caught our eye in Snooki’s hilarious TikTok. We also must point out how in-shape she looked! Luckily, the reality television star spilled her quarantine fitness secrets in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in March. “I love doing plyometrics to get my heart pumping and build a sweat!,” Snooki revealed to us, and she went on to break down her step-by-step workout that you too can follow.

Seeing Snooki’s hair poof make its comeback now has us reminiscing on the good ol’ Jersey Shore days, which aired on MTV between 2009-2012. While Snooki reminded fans of her 10-year transformation in the video above, you can check out even more of her castmates’ transformations in HollywoodLife’s gallery, here!