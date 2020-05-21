Jimmys Post

Jesinta Campbell reveals her day on a plate as she returns to work

Jesinta Campbell reveals her day on a plate as she returns to work

Vegetables and rice for breakfast, chicken drumsticks and collagen powder to get the day started: Jesinta Franklin reveals her day on a plate three months after birth of daughter Tullulah

By Mary Mrad For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

She welcomed her daughter Tullulah with AFL star husband Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin in late February.

And on Thursday, Jesinta Franklin (nee Campbell) returned to work, three months after giving birth to her baby girl.

The model, 28, shared the news to Instagram and also offered a glimpse into her diet as she prepared to start her day.

Vegetables and rice for breakfast, chicken drumsticks and collagen powder to get the day started: Jesinta Franklin (pictured) revealed her day on a plate three months after birth of daughter Tullulah

‘I’m slowly easing back into work today and tomorrow and next week is quite a big week for me work wise,’ she told her fans.

First, Jesinta started her day with a glass of water with collagen powder in it before enjoying a delicious breakfast.

‘Very random brekky. Leftover rice and veggies from last night. Plus an apple and a couple of boiled eggs on the stove,’ she wrote.

For lunch, the mother-of-one enjoyed chicken and a drumstick with vegetables including asparagus, carrots, beans, zucchini and mushrooms.

First, Jesinta started her day with a glass of water with collagen powder

She then had rice and veggies, plus an apple and a couple of boiled eggs

Starting the day right: First, Jesinta started her day with a glass of water with collagen powder in it before enjoying a delicious breakfast

Jesinta’s husband Buddy also resumed training with the Sydney Swans last week, after the AFL suspended the season in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Over the weekend, the footy star’s wife Jesinta said she felt bittersweet about her husband going back to work.

The new mother admitted she will miss having Buddy around the house all day. 

Delicious! For lunch, the mother-of-one enjoyed chicken with vegetables including asparagus, carrots, beans, zucchini and mushrooms

Delicious! For lunch, the mother-of-one enjoyed chicken with vegetables including asparagus, carrots, beans, zucchini and mushrooms

‘Tullulah’s daddy goes back to work tomorrow :(. Happy because Bud can return to what he loves (footy) but a little sad we won’t have you around all day everyday,’ she wrote on her Instagram page. 

‘Such a blessing to have all this time as a family,’ she added.

‘As the rest of the world starts to go back to normal we remain in full lock down so footy can resume as safely as possible.’

Back to work: Jesinta's husband Buddy (pictured)also resumed training with the Sydney Swans last week, after the AFL suspended the season in March due to the coronavirus outbreak

Back to work: Jesinta’s husband Buddy (pictured)also resumed training with the Sydney Swans last week, after the AFL suspended the season in March due to the coronavirus outbreak

Source link

admin

Related News

David and Victoria Beckham have ‘stocked up on Big Mac sauce ordered from Ebay’

David and Victoria Beckham have ‘stocked up on Big Mac sauce ordered from Ebay’

It’s the McBeckhams! David and wife Victoria have been ‘stocking up on Big Mac sauce bought on Ebay while locked down in their £6million pad’

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs as she works out with fiancé Alex Rodriguez 

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs as she works out with fiancé Alex Rodriguez 

Jennifer Lopez, 50, shows off her rock-hard abs and incredible figure as she takes part in a gruelling workout with fiancé Alex Rodriguez By Jack

Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough enjoy their first family outing with newborn daughter

Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough enjoy their first family outing with newborn daughter

They welcomed their newborn daughter Harper May earlier this month.  And on Saturday, Karl Stefanovic, 45, and wife Jasmine Yarbrough, 36, enjoyed their first family

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *