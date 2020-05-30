Jesinta Franklin emerges from isolation to get her hair done after birth of daughter

Jesinta Franklin has stepped out of isolation to get her hair done.

The 28-year-old shared a photo and video to Instagram on Saturday, debuting her new bob.

She had her locks tended to at Koda salon in Bondi, and was delighted with the results.

Jesinta captioned a photo showing a number of photos of the new do: ‘Got my hair done today and it felt so good!!!! Always the best’.

She also shared a video that showed her in the salon chair having her hair blow dried by a hairdresser.

On Friday, the model revealed new details about the birth of her daughter Tallulah.

During an appearance on The Morning Show this week, Jesinta said it took less than an hour to welcome little Tallulah into the world.

‘The birth was actually so amazing,’ she gushed.

‘I was really lucky that I had a very quick 50-minute natural birth. The birth was such a beautiful moment for us.’

Jesinta and husband Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin have kept Tallulah out of the public eye since her birth in late February.

But during her interview on The Morning Show on Thursday, Jesinta revealed what the newborn baby really looks like.

The model mum described Tallulah’s appearance in great detail – but stopped short at revealing an actual photo of the baby.

‘She’s got a very thick crop of dark hair that sits naturally in a mohawk and from the day she was born I could put a bow in her hair if I wanted to, there’s that much hair,’ she gushed.

‘She looks exactly like me when I was a baby, but now that she’s getting a little bit older and she’s starting to make more expression I see so much of Buddy in her,’ she continued.

‘And she’s got her dad’s beautiful skin, obviously with his indigenous background, which I’m so grateful for’.