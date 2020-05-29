Jesinta Franklin gave birth to daughter Tallulah naturally

Jimmys Post

‘It was SO amazing!’ Jesinta Franklin reveals that she gave birth to daughter Tallulah naturally and says the delivery took less than an hour

By Daily Mail Australia Reporter

Jesinta Franklin has revealed new details about the birth of her daughter Tallulah.

During an appearance on The Morning Show this week, the 28-year-old said it took less than an hour to welcome little Tallulah into the world.

‘The birth was actually so amazing,’ she gushed.

‘I was really lucky’: Jesinta Franklin revealed new details about the birth of her daughter Tallulah on The Morning Show this week

‘I was really lucky that I had a very quick 50-minute natural birth. The birth was such a beautiful moment for us.’

Jesinta and husband Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin have kept Tallulah out of the public eye since her birth in late February.

But during her interview on The Morning Show on Thursday, Jesinta revealed what the newborn baby really looks like. 

The model mum described Tallulah’s appearance in great detail – but stopped short at revealing an actual photo of the baby.

Private: Jesinta and husband Lance 'Buddy' Franklin have kept Tallulah out of the public eye since her birth in late February

‘She’s got a very thick crop of dark hair that sits naturally in a mohawk and from the day she was born I could put a bow in her hair if I wanted to, there’s that much hair,’ she gushed.

‘She looks exactly like me when I was a baby, but now that she’s getting a little bit older and she’s starting to make more expression I see so much of Buddy in her,’ she continued.

‘And she’s got her dad’s beautiful skin, obviously with his indigenous background, which I’m so grateful for.

'She's probably really ugly and we just think she's gorgeous!' The 28-year-old joked that she and Buddy might be biased towards their baby's looks on The Morning Show

‘That was the one thing when I was pregnant. I was like, “I don’t care what she looks like I just hope she has your beautiful brown skin!” So she’s got his beautiful complexion.’

Host Larry Emdur then chimed in and said: ‘So just confirming, she’s beautiful and perfect and amazing?’

Jesinta laughed, before joking that her baby may not be as beautiful as she and Buddy thinks she is.

Secret: Jesinta and Buddy have kept their newborn daughter Tallulah out of the public eye since her birth in late February

‘That’s what Bud and I joke about all the time, we actually say, “she’s probably really ugly and we just think she’s gorgeous!”‘

Jesinta and Buddy welcomed Tallulah in February.

The former Miss Universe Australia married AFL star Buddy in the Blue Mountains back in 2016.

Family: Jesinta and husband Buddy welcomed daughter Tullulah in February

