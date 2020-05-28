Jesinta Franklin jokes about ‘ugly’ baby daughter Tallulah

Jimmys Post

‘She’s probably really ugly and we just think she’s gorgeous!’ Jesinta Franklin jokes about baby daughter Tallulah and reveals what the newborn really looks like for the first time

Jesinta and Lance ‘Buddy’ Franklin have kept their newborn daughter Tallulah out of the public eye since her birth in late February.

But on Thursday, Jesinta revealed what the newborn baby really looks like while making a joke about the bub being ‘really ugly’.

During an appearance on Channel Seven’s The Morning Show, the 28-year-old described Tallulah’s appearance in great detail – but stopped short at revealing an actual photo of the baby.

‘She’s got a very thick crop of dark hair that sits naturally in a mohawk’: Jesinta Franklin revealed what her baby daughter Tallulah really looks like on The Morning Show on Thursday

‘She’s got a very thick crop of dark hair that sits naturally in a mohawk and from the day she was born I could put a bow in her hair if I wanted to, there’s that much hair,’ she gushed.

‘She looks exactly like me when I was a baby, but now that she’s getting a little bit older and she’s starting to make more expression I see so much of Buddy in her,’ she continued.

‘And she’s got her dad’s beautiful skin, obviously with his indigenous background, which I’m so grateful for.

'She's probably really ugly and we just think she's gorgeous!' The 28-year-old joked that she and Buddy Franklin might be biased towards their baby's looks

‘That was the one thing when I was pregnant. I was like, “I don’t care what she looks like I just hope she has your beautiful brown skin!” So she’s got his beautiful complexion.’

Host Larry Emdur then chimed in and said: ‘So just confirming, she’s beautiful and perfect and amazing?’

Jesinta laughed, before joking that her baby may not be as beautiful as she and Buddy thinks she is.

Secret: Jesinta and Buddy have kept their newborn daughter Tallulah out of the public eye since her birth in late February

‘That’s what Bud and I joke about all the time, we actually say, “she’s probably really ugly and we just think she’s gorgeous!”‘

Jesinta and Buddy welcomed Tallulah in February.

The former Miss Universe Australia married AFL star Buddy in the Blue Mountains back in 2016.

Family: Jesinta and husband Buddy welcomed daughter Tullulah in February

