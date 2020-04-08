Jessica Biel Celebrates Son Silas’ 5th Birthday With a Cute Instagram Post

Happy birthday, Silas!

The son of Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel rang in his fifth birthday on Wednesday (April 8), and his mom celebrated with a cute post on her Instagram that day.

“This little man is 5 today! We’re at home, covered in legos and birthday cake right now… but I just found this pic on my phone from last summer and it made me so happy. To celebrate his big birthday, we’re supporting @savethechildren and @feedingamerica, who are doing so much good work to keep kids and families healthy and fed during this time ❤️ Scroll through your old pictures today and post something that brings you a little bit of joy! Sending lots of love to you all…,” she captioned the post.

