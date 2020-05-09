Jessica Chastain Makes Everyone In Her ‘Cinderella’ Story a Red Head
Jessica Chastain enjoys some down time at a local park in Los Angeles on Friday (May 8).
The 43-year-old actress was see chilling out at the bench, chatting with a friend on her phone and enjoying a good book as she enjoyed the ocean view.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jessica Chastain
Just recently on social media, new mom Jessica just shared her own version of Cinderella, with a fun little twist – they’re all red heads!
“In case you were wondering… Oh, also everyone has red hair,” she captioned the little story.
Check it out below!