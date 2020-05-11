Jessica Marais’ emotional reunion with her daughter after hospitalisation

Jessica Marais reunited with her six-year-old daughter, Scout, on Sunday, just a week after being rushed to hospital in a ‘visibly distressed state’.

The troubled actress, 35, wrapped her arms around her little girl, who had brought a colourful handmade card as a Mother’s Day gift.

The emotional moment took place outside Jessica’s home in Coogee, Sydney.

The Packed to the Rafters star went makeup free, and dressed casually in jeans, sneakers and a white and blue T-shirt.

She smiled while looking at the card, which featured the message ‘I ❤ you’ with ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ inside the heart.

Jessica’s ex-fiancé and Scout’s father, Home and Away actor James Stewart, kept his distance while overseeing the reunion.

James, who dated Jessica from 2010 to 2015, wore a black sweater and shorts, and concealed his gaze behind dark sunglasses.

His new wife, actress Sarah Roberts, was not present.

At about midday on Saturday, May 2, emergency crews were called to Jessica’s home in Coogee, in Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Three officers were seen ringing Jessica’s doorbell, before two male paramedics entered the building.

Jessica wore black leggings and a grey cardigan over a crop top as she slowly stepped down the stairs with the assistance of emergency crews.

A witness told Daily Mail Australia she was not wearing any shoes, her hair was a ‘dishevelled mess’ and she was in a ‘visibly distressed state’.

Jessica was walked to an ambulance where she was put on a gurney. It’s understood she was then taken to the Prince of Wales Hospital in Randwick.

A NSW Police spokesperson later confirmed emergency crews had attended the Coogee property on Saturday.

‘About midday today, police attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command attended a unit in Beach Street Coogee to assist NSW Ambulance Paramedics with a 35-year-old female patient,’ the statement said.

‘No further information is available.’

Five days before she was hospitalised, Jessica had uploaded a worrying Instagram post about love and learning.

‘Love is learning that in an effort to challenge myths of perfection, it needs to honour its importance to others,’ she wrote.

‘Love says it gets confused and overwhelmed. Love is healing.’

The mother-of-one had abruptly quit the Amazon Prime reboot of Packed to the Rafters in February ‘for personal reasons’.

She’d played Rachel Rafter in the original Channel Seven series from 2008 to 2013.

In 2014, Jessica spoke about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

‘I was diagnosed at one point with bipolar. I have developed ways to talk myself down from any ledges I find myself on,’ she told The Australian Women’s Weekly.

‘There’s probably one day a month when I am an absolute mess. In my case it’s hard to separate what is due to trauma or stress and what is due to a simple chemical imbalance.’

If you, or someone you know, needs support please call Lifeline on 13 11 14