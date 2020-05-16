Jessica Rothe Hopes to Make a Third ‘Happy Death Day’ Movie!

Jessica Rothe is opening up about her hope to make a third movie in the Happy Death Day franchise and get the chance to complete her character Tree’s story.

The first movie hit theaters in 2017 and was a big box office hit, grossing $125 million worldwide on a $4.8 million budget. The second movie was released in 2019 and only made $64 million on a budget twice the size.

“I really hope that we have the opportunity to make the third one,” Jessica told TooFab.

“I think that the franchise is really beloved by people. I think Tree is an incredible character and she really deserves her full arc,” she added. “[Director Christopher Landon] knows what he wants that third film to be. He told me tiny snippets about it and I would love to continue and finish her story.”

You can currently see Jessica in the movie Valley Girl, which is on demand right now.