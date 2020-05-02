Jessica Simpson, 39, Hits The Pool In A Bikini For Swim With Adorable Daughter Birdie, 1

Jessica Simpson showed off her 100-pound weight loss in a new pic of herself and one-year-old daughter Birdie in the pool while quarantined.

Jessica Simpson, 39, looks happier than ever! The blonde beauty took to Instagram while in lockdown with her family to share a snap of herself and one-year-old daughter Birdie enjoying their time in the sun. Jess posted the black and white snap on May 2, with the caption, “I think I now have that kid Saturday happy kind of feeling all over again! No school for 2 whole days!!! #BIRDIEMAE.” The Dukes of Hazard star rocked a bikini top and oversized sunglasses, as she pulled her hair into a high ponytail.

Fans were quick to comment on how incredible Jess looked in the snap, in which she wore a massive smile on her face. “You look amazing,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Beautiful baby and mommy.” It comes just days after the Open Book author shared a pic on Instagram that showed her lounging in an infinity pool while in self isolation. In the snap she wore a tiny bikini that showed off her enviable figure.

“Attempted gettin’ some sun and my son smacked a home run from the driveway that almost nailed me in the face. Proof is in the splash. Needless to say, I got off the mat,” the mother of three wrote, adding a laughing emoji. Her fans loved how relatable the moment was. You know, aside from the relaxing in a luxurious pool part. Most of the United States has been under some form of quarantine during the coronavirus crisis, and kids being home full-time from school definitely has its difficulties. It’s important to have some alone time every once in awhile!

The fashion designer isn’t sweating any of the small stuff right now. After ex-boyfriend John Mayer talked about her memoir (which says some less than flattering things about him) on Watch What Happens Live, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she, frankly, doesn’t care. “That’s so in the past for her and she’s very happy with the life she leads now,” they said. “Of course, she knew that he would maybe read it or at the very least hear about it, but she told her side of the story and truth and that’s what this book was about to her.”