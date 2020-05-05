Jessica Simpson calls Vogue’s ‘inaccurate’ retelling of Met Gala moment with John Mayer ‘nauseating’

Jessica Simpson is calling out a former Vogue staffer for a sexist and “inaccurate” story about her from the 2007 Met Gala.

As this year’s big event was canceled due to the coronavirus, Vogue compiled memories from employees, celebrities and designers for its post on Monday, “Only at the Met: An Oral History of the World’s Most Glamorous Gala.” Sally Singer, the magazine’s former creative digital director, had a lot to say about when Simpson attended and brought ex-boyfriend, John Mayer.

“One year Jessica Simpson was there with John Mayer. She was wearing Michael Kors and her breasts maybe fell out of her dress on the red carpet…and then at dinner it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson’s breasts are across from me at the dinner table and they are on a platter and I’m looking at them,” Singer wrote. “And John Mayer was putting his hands on them at the dinner table. He kind of reached down and I just remember thinking, Oh, celebrities, feel free to play here. That’s what’s going on.”

The anecdote made headlines and caught Simpson’s attention.

On Tuesday, the best-selling author posted her response on Instagram, sharing the infamous photo of Sophia Loren side-eyeing Jayne Mansfield who was in a low-cut dress.

“Feeling a little like Jayne Mansfield after reading this (inaccurate!) oral history of the #MetBall where I am body shamed by #SallySinger,” Simpson began. “But in all seriousness I have persevered through shaming my own body and internalizing the world’s opinions about it for my entire adult life. To read this much anticipated article about the classiest fashion event there is and have to be shamed by another woman for having boobs in 2020 is nauseating.”

Simpson was praised by fans and fellow celebrities.

“Love this pic so much! And no! Women should not be talking about other women’s bodies period unless it’s to give a compliment or point out a suspicious looking mole,” commented January Jones.

“You always take the high road,” wrote a follower.

“You are beautiful!! Always have been, always will be,” added another fan.

