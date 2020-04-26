Jessica Simpson nearly gets hit in the face with son’s baseball as she posts sizzling bikini photo

Jessica Simpson is enjoying the quality family time as she quarantines amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

But it’s not all perfect moments for the Texas native as she isolates with her husband and three kids.

She posted a sizzling photo of her bikini bod Saturday to Instagram as her son Ace hit a baseball that nearly collided with her face during an otherwise relaxing moment.

Foul ball: Jessica Simpson posted a sizzling photo of her bikini bod Saturday to Instagram as her son Ace hit a baseball that nearly collided with her face

The 39-year-old basked in the sun while floating on a mat, the baseball splashing next to her head just as the photo was taken.

She wrote: ‘Attempted gettin’ some sun and my son smacked a homerun from the driveway that almost nailed me in the face. Proof is in the splash. Needless to say, I got off the mat.’

Simpson shares son Ace Knute, six, and daughters Maxwell Drew, seven, and Birdie Mae, one, with husband Eric Johnson, 40.

The Dukes of Hazzard star tied the knot with Johnson in 2014, having previously divorced Nick Lachey in 2006.

Happy family: Simpson shares son Ace Knute, six, and daughters Maxwell Drew, seven, and Birdie Mae, one, with husband Eric Johnson, 40

She recently opened up about both marriages in her memoir Open Book, which hit shelves in February.

While promoting the book, Simpson revealed on On Air with Ryan Seacrest that she doesn’t regret doing the 2003 reality show Newlyweds with Lachey.

Simpson said: ‘Absolutely I would go back and do it all over again. It’s never something I wouldn’t do again, I just, you know, maybe wouldn’t have done a third season.’

She also told People in January: ‘We were young and pioneering our way through reality television, always mic’d and always on.’

But she confirmed in her book that her current groom is the best sex she’s ever had, even referring to him as her ‘sexual shaman.’