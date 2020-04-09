Jessica Simpson pokes fun at 2003 ‘Housewife of the Year’ cover: ‘Looks a little different these days’

Jessica Simpson recreated her iconic 2003 Rolling Stone cover — with a quarantine twist. Instead of sporting pink heels, underwear and a blowout as she pushed a Swiffer mop, the bestselling author held up various cleaning supplies while wearing tie-dye sweats, fuzzy slippers and no makeup.

“Housewife of the Year looks a little different these days,” Simpson captioned the photos.

The singer’s quarantine look resonated much more with her followers.

“Yesss! Come join #RHOBH,” wrote Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards.

“Same vibes over here,” added January Jones.

“THRIVING,” one person commented.

“Honestly I’m more into the recent one. Much more relatable,” another person wrote.

“Love that you’re keeping it real #momlife,” said another follower.

A lot has changed in the 17 years since the singer graced the cover of Rolling Stone — which eerily foreshadowed her relationship with John Mayer, whose name appears below hers.

In 2003, Simpson was married to Nick Lachey and starring on MTV’s Newlyweds. She had the world laughing at her with moments like her infamous “Chicken of the Sea” gaffe. Now, Simpson is laughing all the way to the bank. Forbes estimated her Jessica Simpson Collection fashion empire to be worth around $1 billion. She’s also a New York Times bestselling author thanks to Open Book.

In her memoir, Simpson wrote about the “Housewife of the Year” cover, revealing she was supposed to shoot it with Lachey. At the last minute, the magazine asked her to appear solo. That caused tension in their marriage and the singers started fighting more and spending time apart.

It all worked out for the best, though. Simpson met former NFL player Eric Johnson in 2010. She remarried in 2014 and they went on to have three children.

