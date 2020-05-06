Jessica Simpson says she felt body-shamed by Vogue

In it, former Vogue digital creative director Sally Singer shared what she said happened with Simpson and then-boyfriend John Mayer at the 2007 Met Gala.

Singer said Simpson appeared to fall out of her plunging Roberto Cavalli gown on the red carpet of the 2007 ball, with the wardrobe issue continuing at dinner.

“At dinner it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson’s breasts are across from me at the dinner table and they are on a platter and I’m looking at them,” Singer said in the Vogue story. “And John Mayer was putting his hands on them at the dinner table. He kind of reached down and I just remember thinking, ‘Oh, celebrities, feel free to play here. That’s what’s going on.'”