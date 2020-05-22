Jessica Simpson shares selfie alongside husband Eric Johnson to mark their 10-year anniversary 

They began dating in 2010 and announced their engagement shortly after.

And Jessica Simpson marked her anniversary with husband Eric Johnson by sharing a sweet selfie and touching tribute calling him the ‘perfect man’ on Friday.

The singer, 39, looked radiant in the make-up free selfie as she posed alongside the former NFL player in their garden.

Radiant: Jessica Simpson marked her anniversary with husband Eric Johnson by sharing a sweet selfie and touching tribute calling him the ‘perfect man’ on Friday

Sweet: The singer, 39, looked radiant in the make-up free selfie as she posed alongside the former NFL player in their garden

She wrote: ‘I fell head over slippers in love with this perfect man 10 YEARS ago today!

‘By chance he knocked on my dreamy cottage door (sigh), I let him in and never let him leave. He is mine, I am his…forever #MAY212010’

The couple wed at a ranch in California in 2014 in front of 275 guests of their close family and friends.

They share three children, Maxwell Drew, seven, Ace Knute, six, and Birdie Mae, one.

She wrote: ‘I fell head over slippers in love with this perfect man 10 YEARS ago today! ‘By chance he knocked on my dreamy cottage door (sigh), I let him in and never let him leave. He is mine, I am his…forever #MAY212010’ (pictured in 2011)

Earlier this month, Jessica slammed a Vogue writer who said she ‘put her breasts on a platter’ in a piece celebrating the history of the famed Met Gala.

Sharing her anger at ‘being shamed for having boobs’, Jessica called the description of her 2007 outfit ‘nauseating’.

Alongside her words, the mother-of-three shared an iconic 1957 image of Jayne Mansfield, in which Sophia Loren casts a sidewards glare at the blonde’s abundant cleavage as they sit together at a dinner thrown in the Italian star’s honour.

‘Feeling a little like Jayne Mansfield after reading this (inaccurate!) oral history of the #MetBall where I am body shamed by #SallySinger,’ wrote Jessica on Instagram.

Family: They now share three children Maxwell Drew, seven, Ace Knute, six, and Birdie Mae, one

She wrote: ‘One year Jessica Simpson was there with John Mayer. She was wearing Michael Kors and her breasts maybe fell out of her dress on the red carpet…and then at dinner it was suddenly like, whoa, Jessica Simpson’s breasts are across from me at the dinner table and they are on a platter and I’m looking at them.

‘And John Mayer was putting his hands on them at the dinner table. He kind of reached down and I just remember thinking, “Oh, celebrities, feel free to play here. That’s what’s going on?”‘

Jessica’s 2007 gown for the Poiret: King of Fashion-themed bash was actually designed by Roberto Cavalli, with whom Jessica walked the red carpet.

But she was joined inside the bash by Mayer, with whom she had a turbulent on/off relationship, eventually splitting later in 2007.