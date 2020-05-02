Jessica Simpson Sings with Daughter Maxwell on Her 8th Birthday – Watch Now!

Jessica Simpson‘s daughter Maxwell is already eight-years-old and she’s a singer just like her mom!

The 39-year-old entertainer took to Instagram to share a video of her and Maxwell singing “This Little Light of Mine” on her birthday.

“Today my first born, Maxwell turned 8. She has more light in her soul than anyone I’ve ever known and shines far brighter than any star in the galaxies. She is a gift to everyone who knows her and deeply connects to those she has never met and prays for every night,” Jessica wrote on her Instagram account. “Maxwell inspires me to be unapologetically myself in every way. She has taught me that I don’t have to be perfect by continually reminding me I’m perfect for her. She is full of love, true compassion, mindful determination, intelligence, purposeful leadership, steadfast strength, deep wisdom, true beauty inside and out, hilarious sarcasm, feisty diplomatic reasoning, limitless talent, nonjudgmental awareness, relentless loyalty, and hope that manifests miracles.”

“Maxwell Drew Johnson is my best friend and I pray to God that I can be half the person she is when I grow up. I couldn’t love anyone more than I love this 8yr old. Happy Birthday baby girl. Mommy loves you in every way!!! 💚 PS Max blessed this video with her consent 💚,” she wrote in the video.