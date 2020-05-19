Jhulan Goswami’s motivation behind dismissing Mithali Raj on duck was a waterproof watch



Mithali Raj was dismissed on duck by Jhulan Goswami in her first domestic cricket wicket

Jhulan Goswami recently revealed in a talk show how former India captain Mithali Raj became her first domestic cricket victim and the motivation behind it was a waterproof watch which were popular during that time.

Jhulan narrated the incident in her appearance along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the web show ‘Double Trouble’ where the Indian women cricketers Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues have a candid chat with sportspersons. The duo have hosted PV Sindhu, Sania Mirza, Yuzvendra Chahal, Poonam Yadav and Rohit Sharma, in the past.

Recounting her first ever wicket in domestic cricket, Jhulan said that it was when she had just finished an U-19 tournament and advanced to the senior team. She said that Mithali had just returned from England after making her International debut so they had heard of her. “We were playing Rae Bareilly and someone told me this is Mithali Raj, she has already played for India at her age,” Goswami said.

“In those days there used to be a waterproof watch, and I was told that if I can get this girl out on zero I could get such a watch. I said let’s try. Those days she used to open and on the first ball I got her bowled. So first wicket was Mithali,” the veteran pacer said.

On his famous dismissal of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar on a duck, Bhuvneshwar said, “Sachin’s wicket was lucky for me because the position he was caught at was neither short leg nor midwicket [an in-between position]. So that credit goes to Mohammad Kaif, who was our captain and set the field, I only bowled the ball,” he said.

The two pacers also discussed innovative ways of working out at home due to the ongoing lockdown. “Maintaining fitness during the lockdown has been a challenge because I don’t have a gym at home. It’s the biggest problem I am facing and most are facing it too. So have been relying on the old school equipment and whatever is there at home to train… I got a few bricks for training, free hand exercises and such,” Jhulan said.

Bhuvneshwar added, “I tried to use table for exercises and my wife said no don’t use that.”

