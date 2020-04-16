Jill Duggar: Jim Bob Is Doesn’t Know What He’s Talking About! The Coronavirus Is Real!



The coronavirus has claimed nearly 140,000 lives worldwide and killed more than 30,000 Americans,



But believe it or not there are still folks who believe it’s a big conspiracy designed to … prevent Americans from enjoying a baseball season in 2020?



Frankly, we’re not sure what exactly these whackos believe — but it looks as though Jim Bob Duggar is one of them.



Along with his wife, Michelle, Jim Bob has been ignoring the safety guidelines designed to “flatten the curve” and slow the rate at which the virus spreads.



Thesr recommendations have been put in place in order to prevent the American healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed by new cases, a move that will likely save tens of thousands of lives.



But even though Jim Bob is an independently wealthy non-essential worker, he just can’t sit his ass at home and wait for this thing to pass.



The Duggars recently posted a video, which appeared to show a small party at their home.



Viewers counted at least 18 people gathers in one room, many of whom were not immediate family members.



And it seems Jim Bob and Michelle’s crappy attitude has spread to some of their kids.



Fans have accused Jana Duggar of risking her life by going about her business as though nothing has changed.



Jana is the eldest of Jim Bob and Michelle’s kids who still live at home.



So if anyone were to buy into to the patriarch’s conspiracy theories, it would be her.



The situation has led many fans to speculate that the Duggars think the coronavirus is a hoax.



Fortunately, not all of Jim Bob’s offspring feel that way.



Jessa Duggar has been socially-distancing and taking full advantage of this opportunity to spend some time away from her parents.



But insiders say no one has taken self-quarantining more seriously than Jessa’s older sister, Jill Duggar.



Like so millions of other Americans Jill has been on lockdown for an entire month.



She and husband Derick Dillard made the decision to shelter in place before any official word came down from state or federal leaders.



It hasn’t always been easy, of course.



Jill’s eldest son Israel celebrated his fifth birthday in quarantine, and the Dillards were in a tough spot financially even before all of this took place.



But with two young sons, Jill felt she needed to take the proper precautions in order to ensure that this deadly virus didn’t make its way into her home.



And as a bonus, the pandemic offered an opportunity to stick it to Jim Bob.



As you’re likely aware, Derick and Jim Bob have been feuding for months.



So when Jim Bob started bloviating about how the pandemic is a liberal hoax, Derick probably delighted in the opportunith to take the opposite tack.



And ass a bonus, the Dillards are probably enjoying the excuse to keep their distance from Jill’s dad.



We’re sure they’re not thrilled with the fact that this thing has claimed tens of thousands of American lives, but they must feel somewhat validated by the fact that they were right.



Jim Bob might want to jot down this rule of thumb for future reference — if all the world’s most rich and powerful people are losing money by the boatload, it’s probably not a global conspiracy.