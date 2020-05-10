Jill Duggar to Husband, Father: Keep Me Out of Your Drama!



Jill Duggar reportedly has one wish for Mother’s Day.



It should be a simple one. It should be one that isn’t difficult to be granted.



But, then again, that’s easy for us to say from afar.



According to a new report, Jill just wants to be left alone.



Specifically, the mother of two really doesn’t not want to be dragged into the very public feud between her husband, Derick Dillard, and her father, Jim Bob Duggar.



Can anyone out there blame her?



An insider tells In Touch Weekly that Jill “trying to stay out of” a feud between her spouse and her dad, one that has lasted for several months now.



It’s actually been pretty one-sided, as Jim Bob has scarcely said a word about the scathing messages and posts written about him of late by son-in-law Derick.



For example?



Dillard has told social media followers time and again that Jim Bob controlled every aspect of his kids’ lives throughout their childhood and well into adulthood.



He’s accused Jim Bob of basically stealing from his children, pocketing the profits they made from 19 Kids and Counting for himself.



He’a also said Jim Bob forced Jill to remain on television, even after the world learned that her brother, Josh, had molested her many years ago.



A source close to the former TLC personality tells In Touch she isn’t publicly weighing in on the Derick-Jim Bob rivalry for one reason in particular:



She’d “rather her husband stayed quiet,” says this source.



Seeing as that’s “not going to happen” — with a tell-all book allegedly on the horizon — Jill is doing her best to just stay out of it in general.



But that’s a pretty huge challenge when we’re talking about the two main men in Duggar’s life.



“It’s no secret that Jim Bob doesn’t approve of his son-in-law, but he does love his daughter Jill, and he will stand by her choices,” the insider tells this tabloid, adding:



“Jill and her parents are on good terms. She chats with them all the time.”



Is this really true, however?



A recent report claimed that Jill may stop having kids simply to screw over her demanding parents.



Despite the aforementioned wishes by Jill for her husband to shut the heck up, Derick has shown no signs of slowing his anti-Jim Bob roll.



In a March interview, he took aim at both his in-laws and their TLC program.



“We weren’t even allowed to be the first ones to announce our own life events — our marriage, expecting our baby, our genders of our children, our births — not by our own choice,” he said back then.



“If I had to do it all over again, I would’ve announced myself when we were expecting and things like that, even if I would’ve gotten in trouble.”



As for that upcoming memoir?



In December, Dillard responded to a fan who asked about it by simply stating:



“That’s the plan.”



Derick added that he’s just waiting for some breaks in his school schedule.



And, we presume, some breaks in his delivery schedule as well.