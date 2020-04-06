Jim Bob Duggar: Did He Really Embezzle Millions From His Own Kids?!



If you’re a Duggar fan, then you’re probably aware of the feud between Derick Dillard and Jim Bob that’s been dragging on for several months now.



At the heart of the conflict is a shocking allegation that even some Duggar detractors find hard to swallow:



Derick claims that Jim Bob stole money from his children.



And we’re not talking about breaking into their piggy banks for grocery money in the family’s leaner days.



No, we’re talking about vast sums of money that Jim Bob (allegedly) continued to pocket even after his kids left the house and had children of their own.



We’re guessing the younger Duggars really could have used the money in those days, but according to Derick, Jim Bob continued to callously pocket his kids’ TLC earnings.



At first, the response to Derick’s claim was widespread skepticism.



Could Jim Bob even get away with something so brazen?



Surely, if Derick continued to assail his character, the Duggar patriarch would eventually speak out in his own defense, fans reasoned.



That has yet to happen, however, and this may be a case in which Jim Bob’s silence speaks volumes.



One of the reasons that networks and production companies prefer reality TV over scripted shows is that reality shows exist in a legal gray area.



While child actors usually belong to a union and are well-protected by labor laws, young reality stars are generally forced to fend for themselves.



Showrunners often argue that children featured on reality shows aren’t working; they’re merely living their lives in front of a television camera.



As a result of this loophole, families who find fame on reality TV generally receive one lump-sum check and are left to divide it among themselves.



It’s an issue that young stars — including Jacob Roloff of Little People, Big World — have repeatedly complained about it in the past.



In short, yes — if he were so inclined, Jim Bob could pocket every cent that his family received from TLC and never face any legal consequences.



And with 19 mouths to feed, he probably wouldn’t have much trouble justifiying that impulse.



Fans might think that a man who gained fame largely as a result of his staunch religious beliefs would never sink so low.



But the 54-year-old’s acquisitive nature is no secret.



In fact, those who know him best have described Jim Bob as a “high-class hoarder.”



The father of 19 is open about his belief that God expresses his fondness for certain individuals by blessing them with material wealth.



And Jim Bob believes he’s one of those individuals.



We still have no proof, of course, that Jim Bob intercepted money that was meant for his children.



But Derick claims he does have evidence, and he says all will be revealed in his upcoming memoir about the Duggars.



Needless to say, we’re very much looking forward to it.



But you can be certain that Jim Bob will do everything in his power to ensure that the book never sees the light of day.