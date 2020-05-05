Jim Bob Duggar Disowned Jinger When She Moved to LA, Took Her Back Only Out of Fear For His Reputation, Source Claims [EXCLUSIVE]

And his change of heart was motivated not by compassion, but by sheer vanity.

However, in an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Gossip, a longtime family friend confirms that Jim Bob did indeed cut ties with his daughter.

Jinger and Jim Bob have since patched things up, and some fans might have come to believe that the rumors of a rift between them were exaggerated.

But the last straw came abruptly, when Jinger and husband Jeremy Vuolo announced that they would be moving to the West Coast so that he could enroll in an LA divinity school.

In some ways, the decision was a long time coming, as Jinger’s rebellious streak had been a thorn in Jim Bob’s side for years.

Back in April of 2019, we reported Jim Bob Duggar had disowned his daughter Jinger as a result of the 26-year-old’s decision to relocate to Los Angeles.

1.

Simpler Times

While Jim Bob was never a big fan of Jeremy Vuolo, he accepted his daughter’s decision to marry a man with beliefs that are slightly less conservative than the ones with which she was raised.

2.

Trial By Fire

Fans noticed early on that Jim Bob was much more critical of Jeremy than he was of the other young men who married into the Duggar clan.

3.

The Same, But Different

There are many reasons for this, chief among them is the fact that while he’s also an evangelical Christian, Jeremy’s beliefs differ from Jim Bob’s in a number of significant ways.

4.

The Right to Bare Legs

For starters, Jeremy doesn’t hold Jim Bob’s old school views regarding a woman’s place in the world. This is most evident in the fact that Jinger is not required to adhere to a strict dress code, as she was when she was growing up.

5.

A Biblical Rift

On top of that, it seems Jeremy and Jim Bob differ sharply on certain theological issues that both believe to be of the utmost importance.

6.

Calvin and Bob

According to an insider who spoke with The Hollywood Gossip exclusively, Jim Bob doesn’t “mesh” with either Jeremy Vuolo or Jessa Duggar’s husband, Ben Seewald, due to the fact that both men subscribe to a Calvinist belief system that Jim Bob abhors.

7.

One Daughter Down

“When Jim Bob found out that Ben was a Calvinist, it was too late; [Ben and Jessa] were already married,” the insider told us.

8.

Another One Bites the Dust

“When this Calvinism thing came out, it blew Jim Bob right out of the boat. Then all of a sudden, Ben introduces Jinger to Vuolo,” the source added.

9.

Not Wasting Any Time

“When the courting started, it happened real quick, and all of a sudden, Jim Bob finds out that Jeremy’s a Calvinist, too,” the informant stated.

10.

Hashing It Out In Court

“Jim Bob pulled Jeremy aside one day on the basketball court and asked him if he’s a Calvinist. Jeremy said, ‘Yeah, I’m a Calvinist,’” our source recalls.

11.

Lighting Out

But it seems that as upset as Jim was by the theological differences, he was even more irate when he learned that Jinger and Jeremy would not be settling down in Arkansas near the rest of the family.

12.

Undermined Authority

“Then all of a sudden, [Jeremy] got a job in Laredo, and poof, they were gone. And that blew Jim Bob away again. He lost control,” the source said.

13.

A Duggar Nightmare

The situation deteriorated further when Jinger, Jeremy, and their daughter Felicity decided to make their home in a coastal metropolis.

14.

City of Devils

Even though the Vuolos made the move so that Jeremy could attend divinity school, Jim Bob still regarded their relocation as nothing less than his daughter being dragged to a land of heathens.

15.

Goin’ to California

“Then [Jeremy and Jinger] got this place out in California, and yeah, Jim Bob disowned her for a little while,” the insider revealed.

16.

Turning Their Backs On Her

“The Duggars disowned Jinger for a little while, and they shaded her quite a bit during that time,” said the source.

17.

Change of Heart

But just as suddenly as he disowned Jinger, Jim Bob turned around and welcomed her back into the family. Our insider says it was all thanks to the intervention of a prominent neighbor and fellow parishioner.

18.

Mysterious Intervention

“Then, all of a sudden, something was said by somebody in the community, and to this day, I still don’t know who it is,” the insider recalled.

19.

A Threat to His Reputation

“They told Jim Bob, ‘If you really want to stand in a bad light, you just carry on the way you’re carrying on with Jinger,’” the tipster claimed.

20.

Getting Defensive

The insider says Jim Bob objected with an argument along the lines of “he’s a Calvinist and he stole my daughter!”

21.

Standing Firm

But the person who interceded on Jinger’s behalf doubled down, reminding Jim Bob that he’s “standing in a bad light” and warning him, “If you carry on this way, you’ll never have anything to do with Jinger, ever.”

22.

It Worked!

“And then about a week or two later [Jim Bob and the rest of the family] went out to California to try and make amends,” our source recalled.

23.

Modern Duggar

Our insider tells us that Jinger emerged from the conflict victorious, as she regained her father’s acceptance without being forced to alter hew new lifestyle.

24.

Living Their Best Life

“Jeremy and Jinger, they’re not doing anything wrong out there in LA,” the insider added.

25.

Embracing Modernity

“As far as wearing pants and trimming her hair, that’s normal life,” the tipster told us.

26.

A Daring Escape

“The things she was taught are cultish. It’s like she was raised in a cult. You can’t cut your hair; you can’t do this; you can’t do that; you have to have sex with your husband, even when you’re tired,” the source said.

27.

Sexual Slavery

“If you feel like your period’s coming on and you feel terrible and crampy, you still have to have sex with your husband,” the insider added, touching on one of the more problematic aspects of life for young women in the Duggars’ community. “It’s ridiculous.”