Jim Gaffigan and his wife are trying to feed New York’s frontline

Manhattan’s Mt. Sinai Hospital is where Jeannie had a near fatal brain tumor removed in 2017. She credits her life to the doctors and nurses there, which is why she and her husband are trying to give back to medical personnel on the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We were notified that, understandably, [the hospital] is under a lot of pressure. They are working crazy hours. We can’t provide PPE (protective equipment) but we thought we could send over some burgers. So, we teamed up with Shake Shack and sent over food for a whole shift,” Jim Gaffigan told CNN in a recent interview.

“These medical workers need just a little brightness in their day, anything,” Jeannie Gaffigan said.

The couple has started a fundraising effort to deliver food to hospitals across New York City’s five boroughs through their non profit organization, Imagine Society