Jim Gaffigan to Portray Controversial Toronto Mayor Rob Ford in Upcoming AMC Series

Jim Gaffigan is taking on a new role.

The 53-year-old stand-up comedian is set to play Rob Ford, the late controversial former mayor of Toronto who frequently found himself in scandals, in an upcoming series at AMC, Variety reported on Tuesday (May 5).

The limited series is described as a scripted dark comedy, and will focus on the rise and fall of the mayor. Additional details have not yet been revealed, including casting and a potential release date.

The late mayor frequently made headlines for his drug and alcohol addictions, and was at one point caught on video smoking crack cocaine. He eventually died at the age of 46 in 2016 due to a rare form of cancer.