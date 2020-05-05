Jim Ross explains why John Cena was the face of WWE for a long time

John Cena was one of the most recognisable faces in the WWE in the last decade and the 16-time champion continues to be a huge presence in the company. The 16 title runs is proof of how much trust the company placed on Cena during the period and even today, his name is enough to sell a lot of tickets on any given day. Former WWE commentator and Hall of Famer Jim Ross revealed why he thinks Cena succeeded in WWE during his podcast and said that his dedication to the craft was ‘overwhelming’ to say the least.

“Passion, John’s passion was overwhelming,” Ross said on the Grilling JR podcast.

“His dedication to his craft was overwhelming. I don’t know that anybody had any doubts that I talked to.

“I don’t think there were any massive apprehensions because we knew we were going to the right guy.”

John Cena last competed at the WWE Wrestlemania 36 where he was defeated by ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt in a ‘Firefly Fun House’ match.

“Here’s the thing about this, John was a guy who never said no, he worked his ass off for seven days a week or 10 days a week if there were 10 days in the week. He loved what he did.

“His record for Make-A-Wishes, granting wishes for terminally ill children, nobody is even close. That was the kind of guy he was, he would never turn anything down that’s the kind of guy he was.

“He did everything he was asked to do. Because he was such a big star, the people that were asking knew John liked to do these and he won’t say no.”

“All of a sudden they get the top talent who isn’t going to say no so they’re silly not to ask him. He didn’t turn anything down but the cover,” JR continued.

“He was just always there, we didn’t have any issues of if John was injury-prone. He worked all the time, worked a hard style.

“The point being is at no point did we lose confidence that John Cena wasn’t going to hold up.”